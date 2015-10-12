We all love coffee, but not everyone loves its bitter bite. Brewing coffee grounds in cold water means all the bitterness stays in the bean, yielding a sweet, smooth, decadent cup of coffee with no acidic aftertaste.
Simply add your favorite coffee grounds to one of the BRUW Filter’s mason jars, fill with cold water, and leave it in the fridge for 24 hours.
Filter away!
After 24 hours, put the BRUW filter into the coffee, straw side down. Screw the second mason jar onto the top, flip, and shake to get things moving. Your coffee will filter quickly and easily before your eyes, with no fuss and no mess.
Ahhh
Congrats! You made it. Pour yourself a nice, big cup of cold brew. Sit back, and enjoy your delicious cup of coffee any way you like!